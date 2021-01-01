Colorectal Cancer Awareness Mother Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Colorectal Cancer support, Colorectal Cancer Mother, Colorectal Cancer Mom, Colorectal Cancer Mama, Colon Cancer Mama, Mama Colon Cancer awareness, Colorectal Cancer family member, and Colorectal Cancer M 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.