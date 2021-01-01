From colgate
Colgate Total Toothpaste, Deep Clean, 5.1 ounce, 2 Count
Fights bacteria on teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums for whole mouth health Toothpaste with whitening that simultaneously provides multiple benefits with a breakthrough formula Stannous fluoride toothpaste formula protects against cavities, sensitivity, and gingivitis Stain removal toothpaste removes and prevents new stains Improves enamel strength, neutralizes odor, prevents plaque build up, and controls tartar Antibacterial toothpaste protection for a healthier mouth* Pack of 2 toothpaste tubes with 5.1 ounces in each; a total of 10.2 ounces *vs. non-antibacterial fluoride toothpaste with twice daily four weeks of continued use