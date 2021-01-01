From trisha yearwood pet collection
Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection Total Solution Dog Grooming Kit
Handle all your furry friend’s grooming needs with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection Total Solution Dog Grooming Kit. This handy kit comes with Trisha Yearwood’s Shampoo & Conditioner, Waterless Bath, Paw Balm, Dog Cologne and Coat Detangler—so you can be ready for any dog grooming demand. Use the all-in-one Shampoo & Conditioner for bath time, the Waterless Bath for in between wet baths, the Paw Balm for paws and elbows, and the Coat Detangler for tough mats and tangles. The Dog Cologne can be used to help keep your pup smelling fresh between baths. Your dog can feel fresh from the groomer any time with the grr-eat home grooming products in this kit!