L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo and Conditioner Set - 25.2 fl oz

L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 shampoo helps repair the five visible signs of damaged hair - Split Ends, Weak, Rough, Dull and Dehydrated. The results? 1) Rebuilt fibers 2) Strength 3) Vitality 4) Silkiness and 5) Shine. Our strengthening system with Protein + Ceramide helps fortify each strand, reinforcing hair fiber and sealing-in nourishment. For best results, use L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 shampoo and conditioner together. *When using complete system of shampoo, conditioner, and treatment. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site. Massage into wet hair, lather, rinse. Follow with Total Repair 5 Conditioner. For intensive repair use our Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm.