Lee Total Freedom Stretch Relaxed Fit Flat Front Pant

73% Cotton, 25% Polyester, 2% Spandex Mexico Machine Wash RELAXED FIT. These mid-rise pants feature a relaxed fit through the seat and thigh with a tapered leg. These flat front pants offer a timeless look perfect for any occasion. PERFORMANCE FABRIC. Spill your morning cup of Joe on the way in the office? It will glide right off without staining. Forget to iron last night? No need. Designed with ultra-performance stain and wrinkle-resistant fabric. CAREFREE COMFORT. A pant that appeases your style instincts and carefree lifestyle. Built from Dual Action Twill and Spandex and a Flex2Fit waistband, these pants will move with you all day long. A LIFETIME OF QUALITY. For over 100 years, Lee has produced quality apparel with durability and long-lasting construction in mind. Lee is committed to designing clothing that conforms to your body, allowing you to move through life freely. SPECIFICATIONS. Zipper fly with button closure. Stain resistant. Wrinkle resistant. 17 leg opening.