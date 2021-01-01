Listerine Total Care Anticavity Mouthwash, 6 Benefit Fluoride Mouthwash for Bad Breath and Enamel Strength, Fresh Mint Flavor, 1 L

1-liter of Listerine Fluoride Anticavity Mouthwash in fresh mint flavor to improve oral health by helping to prevent cavities, strengthening teeth, and leaving a refreshing, clean feeling you can taste Fluoride-rich mouthwash offers six dental hygiene benefits in one oral rinse to kill germs that cause bad breath, strengthen teeth, help prevent cavities, restore enamel, clean your mouth and freshen breath Anticavity mouthwash freshens breath while helping to make teeth 50% stronger than brushing alone, according to laboratory studies Help protect your mouth by adding a 60-second rinse of this powerful anticavity mouthwash to your morning and evening oral care routines With approximately 7 weeks of supply, this multi-benefit mouthwash helps prevent tooth decay and is accepted by the American Dental Association's (ADA) Seal of Acceptance Program