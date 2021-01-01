Deconovo Total Blackout Solid Thermal Insulated Faux Silk Satin Grommet Window Curtains for Bedroom, 52 x 95 in, Beige

Deconovo faux satin silk blackout curtains are woven from high quality imported soft polyester. Each blackout curtain panel has a black lining. These curtain panels are drapery, silky, soft to the touch, and each panel has 8 anti-rust silver grommets measuring 1.6 inch in interior diameter. Our room darkening curtains are thick enough, light blocking curtains that completely obstruct sunlight from getting into any room, giving a perfect sleep to those who are easily distracted by light. Whilst blocking UV rays, our decorative curtains are not see-through, providing utmost your own room. These thermal insulated curtains are energy efficient, as they reduce the amount of energy lost in cooler months and reflect heat during summer. Our curtain panels are perfect for noisy neighborhoods as they are good in reducing noise from outdoors. This package contains 2 panels, measuring 52 x 95 inch and each having 8 grommets that will embellish your living room, bedroom, office, etc. Deconovo faux silk satin high quality curtains are available in various solid colors (White, Beige, Navy Blue, Grey) and sizes. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine Washable, Wash Below 86 F. Gentle cycle, do not bleach, do not tumble dry. Warm Iron.