Hardware Resources TOSS11-R 11-3/4 Inch Wide 2 Inch Deep Sink Tip Out Tray Pack (Set of 2) Stainless Steel Storage and Organization Cabinet and

Hardware Resources TOSS11-R 11-3/4 Inch Wide 2 Inch Deep Sink Tip Out Tray Pack (Set of 2) Hardware Resources' most popular sink front tip out tray set includes two 2" deep conventional open trays, and 2 pairs of hinges and mounting hardware. Trays are constructed of highly durable stainless steel and are 11-3/4" wide.Features:Includes Two (2) Trays2 Sets of HingesScrews for Installation IncludedSpecifications:Width: 11-3/4"Height: 3"Depth: 2"Similar Products:TO11-R: 11-3/4 Wide, 2" DeepTO11S-R: 11-3/4" Wide, 1-9/16" DeepTO14-R: 14-3/4 Wide, 2" DeepTO14S-R: 14-3/4 Wide, 1-9/16" DeepTOSS11-R (This Model): 11-3/4 Wide, 2" DeepTOSS11S-R: 11-3/4" Wide, 1-9/16" DeepTOSS14-R: 14-3/4 Wide, 2" DeepTOSS14S-R: 14-3/4 Wide, 1-9/16" Deep Tip Out Trays Stainless Steel