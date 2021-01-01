Astro Lighting Tosca Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Mounting an energy-efficient LED bulb at the end of a clean, squared-off design, the Tosca Wall Sconce by Astro Lighting is great for office, home, or studio use. The LED is set into a rectangular head that pivots from a stem hinged out from a flat wall mounting, enabling diverse angles of possible illumination. The mounting can be installed horizontally or vertically to offer more versatility to a lighting plan. Great as a single install to brighten dark corners or as part of a set for adding atmosphere to hallways, galleries or a larger workspace. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Matte Nickel