Torus LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Aluminum - (2870.18)
A futurist design that's distinctly contemporary in design and scope, the Torus LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN is a statement fixture in the fullest sense. The curved aluminum body is constructed in a circular, open-air design that is gently suspended from simple, delicate cables creating a halo effect. Housing an LED light source the optical acrylic diffusers cast a warm light downward, that is perfect over a kitchen table. Damp rated for dining al fresco. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Grey. Finish: Dove Gray Aluminum