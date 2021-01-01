From kirkland's
Tortoise Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Serve any wine in style with our Tortoise Stemless Wine Glasses! From sangria to lemonade, these glasses will keep your guests hydrated and your table chic. Set includes four (4) glasses Each glass measures 4.5H x 4 in. in diameter Crafted of recycled glass Tortoise shell glass design Stemless wine glass shape Hues of brown and tan Holds up to 16 oz. Care: Dishwasher safe. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold in stores under item number 255582.