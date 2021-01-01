From tortoise whisperer women, men, boys & girls
Tortoise - Spirit Animal / Funny, Cute & Cool Tortoise Lover Tote Bag
Advertisement
Don’t you just love Tortoises? Tortoises are awesome and here is just the best Tortoise apparel for men, women, boys, and girls to prove it. Show some love for your favorite pet Tortoise and every other Tortoise in the world. Surely you know a Tortoise fan or a devoted Tortoise lover. How about gifting him / her this great Tortoise quote design suitable for the perfect Tortoise birthday gift or a pet Tortoise owner Christmas present. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.