Zinus TorsoTec in. Plush No Pocket Memory Foam King Mattress Topper, White

The key to getting the most out of your mattress? Our Luxury TorsoTec® Mattress Topper, made with an extra soft, pressure-relieving layer of memory foam to further enhance and rejuvenate any mattress. Add on this ultra-plush layer to maximize your sleep efficiency, all through a combination of foams and the magic of our TorsoTec® design. This proprietary technology provides targeted comfort and support in traditionally high-pressure areas like hips and shoulders with its oscillating foam shape. And in addition to its customized feel, the Luxury TorsoTec® Topper is infused with natural green tea for odor-control, so your bed smells and feels fresher over time. What’s more, our luxury edition features a soft cover with a quilted design and elastic skirt that helps keep the topper secure and in place as you sleep. And cleaning is made simple with its removable design. Just like our mattresses, the Luxury TorsoTec® Topper is compressed and rolled into one neat box that’s easy to transport right into the bedroom. We’ve even included a 5-year warranty to ensure it meets all your expectations over the long haul. It’s the perfect mattress refresher for your master bedroom, guest room, kid’s room, or maybe even all of the above!. Color: White.