Hoka One One Torrent 2
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. For information on how HOKA ONE ONE contributes to the community, please visit the page. Step into the perfect combination of cushioning and agility with the Hoka One One Torrent 2 trail racer shoes. Streamlined race shoes designed with recycled Unifi REPREVE yarn in the upper. Predecessor : Torrent. Surface : Trail. Heel-Toe Drop : 5mm. Stability : Neutral; allows the foot to adopt its natural placement. Cushioning : Responsive. Engineered mesh construction with recycled polyester for enhanced breathability and quick-drying, all-day comfort. Reinforced overlays for added protection against trail debris. Lace-up closure. Lightly-padded tongue and collar. Oversize EVA midsole provides lightweight cushioning. PROFLY midsole, with an EVA top, delivers a cushioned landing and propulsive toe-off. Marbled, sticky rubber outsole for traction and support. Multi-directional, high-traction rubber lugs for supreme grip on varied terrain. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.