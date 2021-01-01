Torre 22 Wall Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Satin Nickel - (8194CH-SN)

Tall half-cylinder wall sconce for ambient and decorative illumination. Handcrafted glass features a layer of distressed foil on the inside of the clear glass diffuser. The metallic foil helps direct the light, and also allows for some light leak through random holes in the foil. The thin spots in the foil are not a defect, rather they are an intentional characteristic in the finish. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Color: Brown. Finish: Satin Nickel