Tundra Boots Toronto
Lock in the warmth when you slip into the durable, winter-ready Toronto boot from Tundra. Water-resistant synthetic leather and textile upper. Waterproof rubber shell. Bungee lace system with toggle closure. Adjustable hook-and-loop at top of shaft. Plush collar for added comfort. Durable rubber outsole with sturdy lugs for winter traction. Temp rated: -40Â°F/-40Â°C (Temp conversion is correct) Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 3 lbs Circumference: 20 in Shaft: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.