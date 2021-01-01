From linon
Torino Dining Tables Rustic Brown - Linon
Go classy or casual with this dual, drop leaf dining table. With a solid wood pedestal, this chunky, rustic piece features a textured gray wash that blends well with mix and match chairs or holds its own with a streamlined style. It?s a space saver when collapsed and looks great with a few decorative items on top. Then, it extends to a full 42 inches to comfortably seat up to four. The curved lines of the base and feet look pleasing, and the durable design adapts especially well to a small kitchen or dining room. Overall Diameter: 42? Overall Height: 30? Drop Leaf Down Width: 24?