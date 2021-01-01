natural Torino Chevron Cowhide Chocolate & Gold Animal Print 18 in. x 18 in. Throw Pillow

Tailored from top-quality 100% Indian cowhide, our luxurious Torino pillows are hand-cut and hand-stitched. Each panel is carefully selected for rich color and texture, displaying unique mottling and variations in every-piece we produce. The hidden zipper closure offers a pleasing aesthetic and allows the cover to be removed for easy cleaning. Naturally smooth and soft to the touch, our beautiful cowhide pillows are the epitome of enduring design, elevating the sophistication and style of any decor. Color: CHOCOLATE & GOLD.