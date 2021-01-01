Tori Industrial Style Retro Design Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand For Tvs Up To 70", Brown Wash

Design your home with the storage space you need by incorporating this 70 in. Modern farmhouse sliding barn door highboy TV stand into the living room or bedroom. Sliding barn doors on the cabinet space create a customizable storage experience and can hide any of the four adjustable shelves. Position the sliding doors in the center or sides, with your media, electronics, accessories, glassware, or decor on the shelves. Versatile entertainment stand provides a modern farmhouse aesthetic that will last for years to come. Color: Brown Wash