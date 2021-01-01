From sonneman lighting
Torc LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (3151.25)
A perfect circle with a purposeful imperfection, the Torc LED Pendant Light by SONNEMAN is an exquisite modern fixture. A Metal hoop floats overhead, with an Optical Silicone shade cased along the inside of the bracket. The perfect curve of the geometric form disjoints along the underside, making the structure slightly more dynamic and allowing the passing LED glow to reflect off the outer Metal. The Torc boasts an effortless minimalism throughout its frame, while the careful structuring and thoughtful detail embolden the creative form. Simple and striking, the Torc Pendant Light offers a sleek accent and impressive ambiance for living rooms, dining rooms and offices. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black