From world market
Torani Puremade Chocolate Milano Syrup by World Market
Advertisement
Food And Drink -The latest innovation from venerable sauce and syrup maker Torani, Puremade syrups deliver naturally delicious taste using only the purest ingredients. Chocolate Milano is inspired by European bittersweet chocolate, and lends rich flavor to hot coffees, cold brews and frozen drinks. Also could be used for torani,mixes,flavored drinks,drink flavoring,syrup,drink syrup,food,torani products,drink mixes,torani sauces,drink sauces,dessert,drink sweetner,beverage,torani syrup. By Cost Plus World Market.581763