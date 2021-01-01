TopTop Cafe Table Outdoor by Kartell - Color: White (4203/03)

Advertisement
The TopTop Cafe Table Outdoor by Philippe Starck for Kartell is perfect for any bar or cafe that has outdoor seating or patio. It is versatile in how it comes in multiple configurations--size, shape, color--allowing it to blend seamlessly with the style and aesthetic already established. Its characteristic feature is the transparent leg with a metal rod in the center for stability. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Shape: Square. Color: White.