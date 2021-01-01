From ganni
GANNI - Topstitched Leather Midi Skirt - Black
Our buyers are really championing leather this season - choose the right pieces and they'll be in your wardrobe for years. Cut from soft yet structured hide, GANNI's A-line skirt is outlined with contrast stitching and hits mid-calf. Take your styling cues from the runway and pair it with chunky boots. Wear it with: [GANNI Blouse id1198665], [Prada Tote id1278646], [The Row Ankle boots id1181187], [Jennifer Fisher Earrings id1280232].