From nike
Nike Top Short Sleeve Tight
Advertisement
There's no off season with the Nike Top Short Sleeve Tight. Compression fit keeps everything tight to the body for maximum support. Four-way stretch fabric enhances comfort and allows a wider range of movement. Dri-FIT technology wicks perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Crew neckline. Short, raglan sleeves. Mesh panels increase breathability and cooling. Flat seams reduce chafing and irritation. Brand hits at left chest. Straight hemline. 91% polyester, 9% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 30 in Sleeve Length: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.