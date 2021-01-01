Make walks safer and more enjoyable for your dog, and do so in stylish fashion, with this Top Paw Yellow Stripe Dog Leash. This colorful leash is strong and sturdy, and offers you more control while the two of you enjoy walks together. You'll also enjoy its fun striped design. Only at PetSmart. Features: Striped design Includes: 1 Leash Intended For: Dogs Leash Type: Linen Blend Leash Color: Yellow, White, Blue Dimensions: 4 ft x 1 in Caution: Not for tie out. Temporary restraining option to be used for a short period of time with adult supervision. Top Paw Yellow Stripe Dog Leash: 4-ft long, 1-in wide, Size: 4 Ft | PetSmart