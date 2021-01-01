Make your dog's harness safe, secure, comfortable and stylish by choosing this Top Paw Pink Mesh Comfort Dog Harness. A comfortable mesh lining and its adjustability add up to optimal comfort, while the aforementioned adjustability also means a secure fit. It all adds up to more control on walks; making them safer and more enjoyable for the two of you. You'll enjoy the vibrant pink design as well. Only at PetSmart. Features: Comfort Harness Snap buckle Breathable Mesh Back D-rings for more relaxed walks 2 adjustable points Great for older dogs and pullers Includes: 1 Harness Intended For: Dogs Leash Type: Comfort Harness Color: Pink Directions: Back D-Rings: should be facing the dog's tail. 1. Estimate and adjust harness to dog's size.2. Release the buckle, open the harness, and lay flat.3. Position harness around the pet andfasten buckle.4. Use slide adjustments for final fitting.5. Attach lead to both rings. How to Measure: Girth:Measure around the widest part of your dog's torso, behind the front legs. Lower Neck: Measure around the lowest part of your dog's neck. Caution: For use only on dogs. Not for tie out. Sizing should allow room for two fingers to fit between the item and the pet. To avoid risk of ingestion or entanglement, supervise dog when using this harness. Not for use during containment or crating due to risk of entanglement. Available Sizes: XX-Small: Lower Neck: 11.5 in (29.2 cm); Girth: 13-16 in (33.0-40.6 cm)X-Small: Lower Neck: 15.5 in (39.3 cm); Girth: 16-18 in (40.6-45.7 cm)Small: Lower Neck: 19.5 in (49.5 cm); Girth: 19-22 in (48.3-55.9 cm)Medium: Lower Neck: 21.5 in (54.6 cm); Girth: 23-27 in (58.4-68.6 cm)Large: Lower Neck: 26 in (66 cm); Girth: 28-34 in (71.1-86.4cm)X-Large: Lower Neck 30.5 in (77.4 cm); Girth: 33-39 in (83.8-99.1 cm) Top Paw Mesh Comfort Dog Harness in Pink, Size: XS | PetSmart