Make walks safer and more enjoyable for your dog, and do so in stylish fashion, with this Top Paw Green & Navy Stripe Dog Leash. This colorful leash is strong and sturdy, and offers you more control while the two of you enjoy walks together. You'll also enjoy its fun striped design. Only at PetSmart. Features: Striped design Accessory ring Includes: 1 Leash Intended For: Dogs Leash Type: Comfort Neoprene Leash Color: Green, Blue Dimensions: 4 ft x 1 in Caution: Not for tie out. Temporary restraining option to be used for a short period of time with adult supervision. Top Paw Green and Navy Stripe Neoprene Dog Leash: 4-ft long, 1-in wide, Size: 4 Ft | PetSmart