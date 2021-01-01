Top Paw White and Blue Mosaic Ceramic Dog Bowl, Size: 26 Fl oz | PetSmart
This Top Paw White Mosaic Ceramic Dog Food Bowl is stylish, strong and sturdy. This solid bowl features a cool and colorful mosaic design, and features a non-skid bottom to stay in place once set down to minimize the potential of spills. Only at PetSmart. Features: Mosaic Design Non-skid bottom Includes: 1 Dog Bowl Intended Pet(s): Dog Material(s): Ceramic Color: White, Blue, Yellow, Brown Product Dimensions: 6 in x 6 in x 2.5 in Capacity: 26 fl oz (769 mL) Care Instructions: Dishwasher safe. Microwave safe. Caution: Will get hot in microwave. Top Paw White and Blue Mosaic Ceramic Dog Bowl, Size: 26 Fl oz | PetSmart