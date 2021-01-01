From hamilton beach
Hamilton Beach Top Mount 8 Cup Food Processor, Model 70740
Advertisement
Make meal preparation a breeze with the Hamilton Beach Top Mount Food Processor. This kitchen essential makes chopping vegetables, grinding nuts, mixing ingredients and pureeing your favorite foods almost effortless. The Hamilton Beach food processor has an impressive 450 watts of power, so you can chop, shred, slice and dice in seconds. It features two speeds and pulse options with an eight-cup processing capacity, making it easy to prepare table-ready chopped salads and coleslaws. Its wide feed chute can fit an entire block of cheese, reducing prep time substantially. It comes with a stainless steel reversible slicing and shredding disc and a stainless steel S-blade for easy chopping. The electric food processor is designed for compact storage. It features in-bowl storage, so all components can stack neatly and conveniently inside the device. Treat yourself to the ultimate processing powerhouse with this Hamilton Beach food processor.Treat yourself to the ultimate processing powerhouse with this Hamilton Beach food processor. Hamilton Beach Food Processors rely on robust motors to chop, slice, shred, mix and puree just about anything you put in the bowl. Fast and easy to use, these versatile food processors incorporate smart ideas. The flip lid design and dishwasher-safe parts make these food processors easy to clean and store. Hamilton Beach Food Processors are the ultimate kitchen appliances, whether you're cooking for two or prepping for a large family meal.See all kitchen appliances on Walmart.com. Save money. Live better.