With a super tall stiletto heel and textured upper, the Nine West Top It is super stylish heel, perfect for your next night out. Manmade upper, lining, and insole. Extended side goring with slip-on construction. Pointed toe silhouette with stiletto heel. Croc-embossed detailing on back of heel. Durable manmade outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 4 in Weight: 10 oz Shaft: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.