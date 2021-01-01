Tonquin Concrete & Metal Geometric Bookcase

When a piece of furniture echoes the balance of materials and design, you know that you have something special. The Tonquin Shelf uses typical construction elements to give a hint of rustic charm. The long, rectangular, dark grey finished concrete shelves add to the tall triangulated black powder-coated steel frame pieces to show you a new option for storage and dividing your living space. And don’t forget that this item can be used both indoors or outdoors - a versatile feature to give you many placement options. Some assembly is required.