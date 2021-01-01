From nanushka

Nanushka Tommi Houndstooth Vegan Leather Coat

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sophisticated peacoat showcasing classic houndstooth and framed with chic vegan leather. Oversized notched lapel Long sleeves Double breasted button closure Waist flap pockets Recycled polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 35" From shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Nanushka > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Nanushka. Color: Brown White Black. Size: Small.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com