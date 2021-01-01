The Picket House Furnishings Tomlyn 3-Drawer Nightstand is the perfect addition to your bedroom! This bedside staple comes with three, spacious drawers; perfect for keeping all of your bedside belongings within reach. The top of the nightstand features a marble top, adding an extra element of style to this traditional design. The drawer fronts are curved and antique brass drawer pulls complement the dark, cherry finish beautifully. Bevel edges and bracket feet complete the look of this stylish piece. Picket House Furnishings Tomlyn Dark Cherry Poplar Nightstand Marble in Red | TB600NS