Artemide Tolomeo Midi LED With Pivot Tolomeo Single Light 19-11/16" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Table Lamp with Aluminum In-Set Pivot Anthracite

Artemide Tolomeo Midi LED With Pivot Tolomeo Single Light 19-11/16" Tall Integrated LED Swing Arm Table Lamp with Aluminum In-Set Pivot FeaturesDesigned by Michele De Lucchi & Giancarlo FassinaFully adjustable arms and headIncludes interchangeable plugs to accommodate electrical outlets globallyConstructed from die-cast aluminum and steelIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed Fixture includes dimmer switchManufactured in ItalyCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-11/16"Maximum Height: 39-3/8"Width: 23-5/8"Product Weight: 1.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 297Wattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 and 240 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Anthracite Grey / 3000K / 80CRI