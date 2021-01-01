Artemide Tolomeo Micro Table Lamp With Pivot Tolomeo Single Light 14-1/2" Tall Swing Arm Table Lamp with Aluminum In-Set Pivot Aluminum / E12 Base

Artemide Tolomeo Micro Table Lamp With Pivot Tolomeo Single Light 14-1/2" Tall Swing Arm Table Lamp with Aluminum In-Set Pivot FeaturesDesigned by Michele De Lucchi & Giancarlo FassinaFully adjustable arms and headConstructed from die-cast aluminum and steelRequires (1) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbCapable of being dimmed Product includes dimmer switchMade in ItalyCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-1/2"Maximum Height: 28-3/4"Width: 17-1/2"Product Weight: 1.3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aluminum / E12 Base