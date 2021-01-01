Tolomeo Micro LED Table Lamp by Artemide - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (USC-AS01183802) - Design by Giancarlo Fassina

The Tolomeo Micro LED Table Lamp from Artemide provides adjustable direct task LED light. Features a fully adjustable, articulated anodized aluminum arm, a body with die-cast aluminum joints and tension control knobs, and stainless steel tension cables and springs. This product ships with an aluminum diffuser to create soft light and an incorporated touch dimmer. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Color: Matte. Finish: Black with Red