Tolomeo Double Shade Suspension Light by Artemide - Color: Silver (USC-TOL1010) - Design by Giancarlo Fassina

Two shades are better than one. With the Tolomeo Double Shade Suspension Light by Artemide, you get a unique mixture of elegant style and modern construction, all uniting to create a top of the line provider of excellent downlighting. The frame consists of two curved arms and an ultra-thin cylindrical stem extending from a round canopy, all made of relatively light yet super sturdy Aluminum. Its 2 shades come in a variety of colors, adding different styles of character to the diffused light. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Drum. Color: Silver.