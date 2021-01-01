From asstd national brand

Toile Garden Comforter Set, One Size , Beige

$62.99 on sale
($180.00 save 65%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Bring an aristocratic French feel to your bedroom with the classic styling of the Toile Garden comforter set. The popularity of toile dates back to the 1700s. floral toile print in choice of colors scalloped edge with contrast binding allover vermicelli quiltingComforter set includes: comforter sham(s) bedskirtCoordinating accessories sold separately. Comforter and shams are cotton front with polyester back, border and filling. Washable, unless noted. Imported. Twin: comforter is 66x86" Full: comforters is 80x90" Queen: comforter is 92x96" King: comforter is 110x96"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com