Tofino Sofa Blush - Chic Home Design
The Tofino sofa is an elegant statement-making piece with clean lines softened by subtle curves. Vertical, channel quilting and tufting inside and out is an outstanding design detail on this beautiful, velvet upholstered chair with shelter arms and plush seating. Works great as a standalone piece or pairs beautifully with the Tofino club chair. Lends itself to living room, lounge, den and office spaces with modern and contemporary design styles. Color: Blush. Pattern: Solid.