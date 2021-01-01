Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041035)

Advertisement
The Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore is a cool, clean, and contemporary design that mixes and matches well with a range of dÃ©cor and design styles. With a simple silhouette that needs no extra embellishments, a chunky wooden base supports a slender stem and drum-shaped fabric shade. Offering an even layer of light to surroundings, this lamp completes and compliments spaces with a balanced blend of form and function. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey