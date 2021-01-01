Raymond Weil Toccata Two-Tone Gold & Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

From the Toccata Collection. Sophisticated two-tone timepiece with sleek goldtone and stainless steel bracelet. Quartz movement Gold PVD-plated stainless steel bezel Gold PVD-plated stainless steel crown White dial Date display at 3 oclock Stainless steel case Stainless steel and yellow gold PVD-plated bracelet Deployant buckle Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 5 atm SIZE Rectangular case, 25 x 34mm (0.98W x 1.34H). Fine Jewelry - Fine Watches > Raymond Weil > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Raymond Weil. Color: Silver.