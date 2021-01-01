From raymond weil
Raymond Weil Toccata Black Dial Ladies Watch 5388-PC5-20001
Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a black satin (leather interior) strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Snapped case back. Case diameter: 34 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Round case shape. Strap width: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 5388 PC5 20001, 5388.PC5.20001, 5388PC520001. Raymond Weil Toccata Black Dial Black Satin Ladies Watch 5388-PC5-20001.