From zipcode design
Tobias 3 - Piece Dining Set
Advertisement
This 3-piece dining set is an ideal pick for places that are short on square footage. It arrives with two benches that can fit right under the table to save on floor space, or to create a snack buffet for the big game. The table and benches have powder-coated steel bases with four legs for a straightforward silhouette. The tabletop and bench seats are made from engineered wood in your choice of neutral finish. These benches measure 41.3" long, so you can fit two people on each bench with ease. Color: Brown