Tobia LED Floor Lamp by Foscarini - Color: Yellow - Finish: Painted - (294003D-55)

Inspired by Memphis and postmodern iconography, the Tobia Floor Lamp from Foscarini, is a charming piece sporting a gestural note that doubles as a grab-and-go handlebar. The artful, functional detail underlines designer Ferruccio Lavianis philosophy that an objects strongest features should be its flexibility and its extreme functionality. Laviani brings a minimalist and graphic aesthetic that stands out through a trim figure. The slender column loops are elegant in a movement that contrasts against the straight lines throughout. The column rests firmly over a tripod base that adds a sleek angle change accent. With a focus on simplicity, its light source is housed inside the column at the top end, adding to the sculptural quality of the piece. The LED light shoots upwards through a diffuser lens, generating a comfortable, spacious aura of ambient illumination. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Yellow. Finish: Yellow