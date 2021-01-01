From visual comfort

Visual Comfort TOB5753 Robinson 12" Large Pendant by Thomas O'Brien Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / White Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Visual Comfort TOB5753 Robinson 12" Large Pendant by Thomas O'Brien Robinson Large Pendant Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Clear, Seeded or White glass shade Requires 1 x 75 watt max, medium (E26) bulb Chain hung fixture Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 19-1/2" Chain Length: 72" Max Overall Height: 94-1/2" Width: 11-3/4" Product Weight: 17 lbs Canopy Width: 4-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 75W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / White Glass

