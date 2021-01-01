Visual Comfort TOB5753 Robinson 12" Large Pendant by Thomas O'Brien Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / White Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Visual Comfort TOB5753 Robinson 12" Large Pendant by Thomas O'Brien Robinson Large Pendant Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Clear, Seeded or White glass shade Requires 1 x 75 watt max, medium (E26) bulb Chain hung fixture Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 19-1/2" Chain Length: 72" Max Overall Height: 94-1/2" Width: 11-3/4" Product Weight: 17 lbs Canopy Width: 4-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 75W Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / White Glass