Visual Comfort TOB5746 Decca 16" Medium Orbital Pendant with White Glass by Thomas O'Brien Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Visual Comfort TOB5746 Decca 16" Medium Orbital Pendant with White Glass by Thomas O'Brien Decca Medium Orbital Pendant with White Glass Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien White glass shade Requires 1 x 100 watt max, medium (E26) base bulb ETL rated for dry locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 16-1/2" Overall Height: 51-1/4 Min Custom Height: 23" Width: 15-3/4" Ceiling Canopy Size: 5-1/2" Round Electrical Specifications Number of Lights: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Max Watts Per Bulb: 100w Voltage: 120 volts Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass