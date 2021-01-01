Visual Comfort TOB5303 Marais 45" Large Chandelier with White Glass by Thomas O'Brien Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting

Visual Comfort TOB5303 Marais 45" Large Chandelier with White Glass by Thomas O'Brien Marais Large Chandelier with White Glass Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Clear or White glass shades Requires 12 x 60 watt max, candelabra (E12) base bulbs ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 26-3/4" Overall Height: 54-1/2" Min Custom Height: 38" Width: 45" Ceiling Canopy Size: 6" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Lights: 12 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60w Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / Clear Glass