Visual Comfort TOB5288 Osiris 33" Medium Reflector Chandelier with Linen Diffusers by Thomas O'Brien Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Visual Comfort TOB5288 Osiris 33" Medium Reflector Chandelier with Linen Diffusers by Thomas O'Brien Osiris Medium Reflector Chandelier with Linen Diffusers Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Linen diffusers Requires 8 x 40 watt max, medium (E26) bulbs Capable of being dimmed UL rated for drylocations Dimensions Height: 32" Overall Height: 52" Min Custom Height: 29" Width: 33-1/4" Canopy Size: 5" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 watts Voltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel