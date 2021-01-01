Visual Comfort TOB5018 Farlane 34" Small Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / Natural Paper

Visual Comfort TOB5018 Farlane 34" Small Chandelier with Natural Paper Shades by Thomas O'Brien Features Designed by Thomas O'Brien Hand applied living finish Natural paper or natural paper with rust trim shades Dimmable ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 24-1/4" Overall Height: 61-1/4" Minimum Height: 30" Width: 34" Stem Length: 34" Shade Height: 7" Shade Width (top): 3" Shade Width (bottom): 5" Canopy Size: 5-3/4" Diameter Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 6 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Max Watts Per Bulb: 40W Voltage: 120 volts Bronze / Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / Natural Paper