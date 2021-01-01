From visual comfort

Visual Comfort TOB5014AW Goodman 24" Shaded Chandelier by Thomas O'Brien Bronze with Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Visual Comfort TOB5014AW Goodman 24" Shaded Chandelier by Thomas O'Brien FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Thomas O'BrienIncludes metal shadeIncludes downrods for hangingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 26"Minimum Height: 26"Maximum Height: 48-1/2"Width: 24-1/2"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 24"Shade Depth: 22-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100WVoltage: 120 volts Bronze with Antique Brass

